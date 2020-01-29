Cops hunt man who followed woman into bathroom in attempted rape

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the man who attempted to rape a woman he assaulted inside a subway station.

The incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. on Monday inside the 95th Street subway station in Bay Ridge.

The assailant followed the woman into a bathroom on the mezzanine level where he punched her in the face several times and forced himself on her, said police.

The 31-year-old woman screamed for help and the man fled the station and outside to the street in an unknown direction.

She was treated and released from an area hospital

The NYPD shared a photo of the suspect. If you recognize him or know anything about the assault, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

1-800-577-TIPS

@NYPDTips