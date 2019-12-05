Construction worker killed near Amtrak rail line

A construction worker operating a transformer near an Amtrak rail line in the Bronx was killed Thursday.

The man was fatally injured during an "electrical incident," according to fire and police officials.

Firefighters had responded to a fire at the facility on Union Port Road in the Parkchester section just after 11 a.m., but it was not clear if the transformer had exploded or if a fire had caused the man's death.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Video from Citizen App showed smoke billowing from the facility.

The railroad said on Twitter that trains were being held at Stamford, Connecticut and Penn Station due to police activity in the Bronx.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press