Connecticut won't require COVID vaccines for children

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he will not mandate that children be vaccinated against COVID-19.

He made the comment during an interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York.

"Obviously, it's never something that we're going to require," Lamont said. "You can't push people too hard."

He says his hope is that as parents see more of their friends vaccinate their children they will decide to do it themselves.

"It's not like smallpox or polio," Lamont said of the coronavirus. "This is more something where if you get vaccinated you can keep yourself relatively safe. It's not something that I have to mandate that everybody does the same way."

He noted that Connecticut has never mandated the flu vaccine but well over 70% of the population of the state gets that vaccine.