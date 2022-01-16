Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut teen dies after fentanyl overdose at school

By AP Reporter
Published 
Opioid Epidemic
Associated Press

A 13-year-old boy who apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl while in school died on Saturday, police said.

The seventh-grade student from the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford had been hospitalized since Thursday morning.

Two other students at the public school were sickened after apparently being exposed to the drug. Both recovered.

Police said the 13-year-old died shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. His name has not been released because of his age.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

