Connecticut State Police using drones to stop illegal transports

The Connecticut State Police is taking the fight against illegal transportation of harmful devices to the skies, using drones to help them enforce the law.

Troopers have been using a drone to observe trucks attempting to evade the weigh station on I-95 at the New York-Connecticut State line.

The CSP Traffic Services Unit conducted safety and compliance inspections while the CSP Mass Transit Security Team provided explosive/radiological detection screening.

"This deployment was conducted on a weekend to reinforce the message that State and Federal law enforcement are committed to both protecting travelers on Connecticut roadways and identifying persons engaged in the illegal or nefarious transport of dangerous materials," the Connecticut State Police said in a press release.

Drone technology is being used by more and more police departments across the nation in order to cover more ground in shorter amounts of time from a better vantage point, all while keeping police officers safe.

Drones can also assist during search and rescue operations, along with finding missing persons and tracking down runaway suspects.

So-called "robot dogs" are soon to be used by the Department of Homeland Security to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border as well.

