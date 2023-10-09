Expand / Collapse search

Connecticut police search for truck passenger who allegedly threatened children with poison

By Chris Williams
The Granby Police Department released this surveillance image of a truck they believed was used in the incident. (Credit: The Granby Police Department)

GRANBY, Conn. - Police in Connecticut are looking for a truck passenger after he reportedly told a group of children to get inside the truck or be poisoned. 

The Granby Police Department said the suspicious incident took place on October 6 in the afternoon. 

Officers received a call that a group of children were confronted by several people inside a pick-up truck while walking through the parking lot of Cumberland Farms. 

The children reported that the truck stopped, and a passenger yelled from the vehicle to get inside or be poisoned. 

No one was harm during the incident. 

Police said they're not sure if the passenger made the statement with ill-intent or in a way to frighten them.

Meanwhile, officers posted surveillance pictures of the truck in question on its Facebook page. It's described as a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 