These Connecticut laws take effect in 2024

Several new laws in Connecticut are set to take effect in 2024, including minimum wage increases, safety for online dating and workers’ compensation.

Here's a look at some of them that could impact your life beginning next year:

Minimum wage increase

Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2024 from $15 per hour to $15.69 per hour. Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 19-4 back in 2019, which implemented five incremental increases in the minimum wage between 2019 and 2023, followed by future adjustments tied to the percentage change in the federal employment cost index.

Firefighters' cancer benefits funding

This law would require each town to make annual contributions to the state’s firefighters cancer relief account, which is used to provide wage replacement benefits to eligible firefighters diagnosed with cancer. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, each town must generally contribute $10 for each career or volunteer firefighter in its fire district or districts by Dec. 15 of each year.

Online dating safety

This law would make various changes to laws on data privacy and related issues, including minors’ social media accounts, online dating operators, and a task force on internet crimes against children. The act also would require online dating operators to maintain an online safety center to provide users with resources on safe dating.

Workers’ compensation

This law would expand workers' compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress injuries for all employees. Under prior law, only certain first responders were eligible for workers’ compensation PTSI benefits if a mental health professional examined them and diagnosed PTSI as a direct result of a "qualifying event" in the line of duty.

Artificial intelligence

This law would enact new rules pertaining to artificial intelligence, data privacy and automated decision-making. A task force would also be established to study artificial intelligence, as well as develop an artificial intelligence bill of rights.

Theater credit

This law establishes a new tax credit for production companies of eligible pre- and post-Broadway productions performed at qualified facilities in the state. The credit equals 30% of the production’s eligible expenditures, including up to $250,000 of payroll per week.