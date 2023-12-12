Connecticut infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday

article

A Connecticut infant was killed in a single-car crash days before his first birthday.

The Connecticut State Police on December 10, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 91 near exit 45.

They said, for reasons unknown, a car veered of the side of the road and collided with the metal guardrail. The car then rolled over and landed in a grassy area.

The driver, Fransheska Stuart, 30, was seriously injured in the crash.

The infant in the car, identified as Isiah Ortiz, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to records, Isiah's birthday was on December 13.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.