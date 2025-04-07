Congestion pricing could remain in effect through fall, court filing shows

A new legal filing in federal court indicates that New York City's congestion pricing program could stay in place through at least October, as legal challenges to the tolling system continue to move through the courts.

What we know:

A proposed timeline submitted in federal court suggests legal arguments surrounding New York’s congestion pricing plan will not be resolved until the fall. If that timeline holds, the tolls could remain in place through October before a judge issues a ruling.

This development comes as the Trump administration extended its deadline to shut down the program to April 20. However, the lawsuit filed by federal officials over the plan is still ongoing.

Both Governor Kathy Hochul and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) have pledged to keep the congestion pricing system — including enforcement cameras — active unless and until a judge orders them to shut it down.

If the federal court sticks to the proposed schedule, legal arguments will stretch into the fall. Until then, congestion pricing is expected to remain in effect for drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours.