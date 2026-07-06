Coney Island shooting: Manhunt underway after 8 shot at barbecue, including 4 children
BROOKLYN - A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn after police say a masked gunman opened fire on a backyard gathering late Saturday night, injuring eight people, including four young children.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the courtyard of a building near West 30th Street and Surf Avenue. According to authorities, a man wearing a ski mask approached the group, who had gathered for a barbecue, and opened fire.
A total of eight victims were hospitalized, including four boys aged 6, 7, 12 and 14. A 21-year-old woman remains hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the conditions of the boys, along with the ages and conditions of the other victims.
No arrests have been made, and a suspect has yet to be identified.
Possible gang link
Dig deeper:
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting as initial reports indicate there was no dispute prior to the gunfire.
However, authorities are looking closely at a potential connection to recent neighborhood violence. Earlier in the week, a confirmed gang-related homicide took place on the exact same block. Detectives are actively investigating whether there is a direct "nexus" between that homicide and Saturday night's mass shooting.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.