Coney Island shooting: Manhunt underway after 8 shot at barbecue, including 4 children

The Brief A masked gunman opened fire on a backyard barbecue in Brooklyn around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, wounding eight people. The victims include four boys aged 6, 7, 12, and 14 and a 21-year-old woman who remains hospitalized after being shot in the chest. While there was no argument prior to the shooting, police are investigating a potential link to a confirmed gang-related homicide.



A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn after police say a masked gunman opened fire on a backyard gathering late Saturday night, injuring eight people, including four young children.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the courtyard of a building near West 30th Street and Surf Avenue. According to authorities, a man wearing a ski mask approached the group, who had gathered for a barbecue, and opened fire.

A total of eight victims were hospitalized, including four boys aged 6, 7, 12 and 14. A 21-year-old woman remains hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the conditions of the boys, along with the ages and conditions of the other victims.

No arrests have been made, and a suspect has yet to be identified.

Possible gang link

Dig deeper:

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting as initial reports indicate there was no dispute prior to the gunfire.

However, authorities are looking closely at a potential connection to recent neighborhood violence. Earlier in the week, a confirmed gang-related homicide took place on the exact same block. Detectives are actively investigating whether there is a direct "nexus" between that homicide and Saturday night's mass shooting.