Coney Island shooting leaves 8 shot, including 4 children

The Brief Eight people, including four children, were shot Saturday night in Coney Island, the NYPD said. The ages of the children are 6, 7, 12 and 13. No arrests have been made.



Eight people, including four children, were shot Saturday night in Coney Island, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. near Surf and W. 30th Avenues. According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a courtyard.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a family BBQ was taking place in the courtyard when an unknown male, dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask, approached the fence line along Surf Avenue and fired multiple rounds into the courtyard," Tisch said in a Sunday morning press conference. The individual then fled on foot.

According to Tisch, seven of the victims are "currently listed as not likely to die." One victim – a 21-year-old woman – was shot in the chest and is listed in critical condition. The ages of the children are 6, 7, 12 and 13.

Tisch said there was no indication of an argument or altercation before the shooting. Investigators are looking into a possible connection to a gang-related homicide on the same block earlier in the week.

A firearm was recovered. No arrests have been made.