ConEd unveils storm resiliency changes 10 years after Superstorm Sandy

October 29 will mark the 10 anniversary of when Superstorm Sandy ravaged the tri-state area, devastating communities and leaving thousands without power for days.

Since then, Con Edison has put storm resiliency at the forefront in an effort to reduce future outages and minimize damage to infrastructure.

During the storm, water rose over three feet at one substation, leading the utility company to raise the substation and also elevate its exterior walls for extra protection.

The company says that $1B were spent over four years to fortify the energy delivery system after Sandy, infrastructure improvements that were covered by ratepayers.

The company has also installed smart switches on overhead lines to reduce outages and placed power lines underground, part of a pilot program being tested out in Queens and Westchester County.

As the country continues to see strong storms hit coastal communities, ConEd officials say more storm fortification projects may be needed and could come at a costly price.