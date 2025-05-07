When will the next pope be elected? Watch the Sistine Chapel smoke live

The Brief The College of Cardinals will begin the secretive voting process of choosing a new pope on Wednesday, May 7. Ballots are burned at the end of each voting session – black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney means no decision, while smoke indicates that a new pope has been chosen. FOX 5 NY will have a 24/7 LIVE look at the Sistine Chapel.



The College of Cardinals will begin the secretive voting process of choosing a new pope on Wednesday, May 7, and FOX 5 NY will have a 24/7 LIVE look at the Sistine Chapel.

All 133 cardinal electors will attend a Eucharistic celebration in the morning, according to Vatican News. In the afternoon, electors will head to the Sistine Chapel where they will take an oath of secrecy.

Ballots are burned at the end of each voting session – black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney means no decision, while smoke indicates that a new pope has been chosen.

All 133 cardinal electors will attend a Eucharistic celebration in the morning, according to Vatican News. In the afternoon, electors will head to the Sistine Chapel where they will take an oath of secrecy.

Following the oath, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations will deliver a meditation. During this time, electors can reflect on the importance of choosing their new pontiff.

Prayers are recited and anyone with last-minute questions are permitted to ask them at this point. Once electors are clear on the procedures and rules, the election process starts.

For more information on the process, and what comes next after electing a new pope, click HERE.

The release of black smoke from the Sistine Chapel signals that the cardinals voting to choose the new pope have not yet reached the two-thirds majority needed to secure a decision.

The College of Cardinals will cast as many as four ballots in a single day for the next pope. After each vote, the ballots are burned and smoke is released from the chapel’s chimney as a signal to the throngs holding vigil in St. Peter's Square.

Simply put, black smoke, or umata nera in Italian, indicates that no pope has been elected, while white smoke, or fumata bianca, will indicate that the cardinals have chosen the next head of the Catholic Church.

If three days pass with no pope elected, voting can be suspended for a day to allow the cardinals time for reflection before the next round of ballots are cast.

By tradition, the conclave must begin 15–20 days after the death or resignation of the pope. Francis died on Monday, April 21.

The College of Cardinals that will elect a new pope includes members from far corners of the globe whom Francis named over his 12-year papacy to bring in new points of view of the Catholic Church hierarchy.

Many have spent little or no time in Rome getting to know their colleagues, injecting some uncertainty into a process that requires two-thirds of the voting-age cardinals to coalesce behind a single candidate.

There are a total of 135 cardinal electors — 108 of whom were appointed by Francis — and the last 20 were appointed in early December. Only cardinals under 80 are eligible to vote, and it is not clear how many of the 135 will participate.