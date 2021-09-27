Concerns about the situation in Afghanistan

Latifa Woodhouse believes life for the Afghan people is only getting worse.

We first told you about her brother, who we’re not identifying for safety reasons, back in August. One month later and he is still hiding with his wife and six children in the basement of their home in Kandahar, Afghanistan- the birthplace of the Taliban. He worked as a translator for the U.S. government from 2003-2006.

"The situation is so horrific," Woodhouse said. "The businesses have gone down, there is no purchases made, the borders are closed, there’s no money change."

Now that U.S. troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan, Woodhouse and other Afghan families who have left fear for the future of their loved ones.

Woodhouse spends much of her days communicating with her brother and other relatives in Afghanistan, who beg for her help. But sadly she believes it’s out of her control.

"I’m tired," she said. "I’m also hurt. Nobody is moving as fast as we’d like to."

Woodhouse and her husband Colin say the Taliban haven’t done anything to further the progress of the country. They’ve announced there will be no school after 6th grade, they don’t believe in playing cards or watching television and it’s women and girls who are suffering the most.

"Everyone’s waiting, what’s going to happen? What’s the real face of the Taliban?" asked Colin Woodhouse.

Senator Schumer’s office is working with several families who have relatives that need help. Through a spokesperson, they could not immediately confirm this was one of those cases. He did say the office is ready to assist.

Advertisement

Video from Afghanistan shows food distribution efforts by the organization Woodhouse founded called Shared Humanity USA. Donations have helped feed 600 hungry families for a month. She believes it’s the least she can do as she prays peace will prevail.