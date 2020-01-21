Commuter train strikes tractor-trailer in Sloatsburg

The Port Jervis line of the Metro-North Railroad was suspended in both directions for about two hours after a train struck a tractor-trailer near the Sloatsburg and Tuxedo stations in New York on Tuesday night.

Video from SkyFOX shows a tractor-trailer split in half. No injuries were reported.

Bus service was provided to commuters while rail service was suspended. Service resumed with delays at about 8:30 p.m.

The MTA Police Department is investigating.

Trains on the Port Jervis line originate in New Jersey. New Jersey Transit runs the service under contract with the MTA.