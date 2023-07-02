NYCSI Community Cup shines light on the power of unity through sports

Hundreds of kids met up at mini-pitches Sunday for the New York Soccer Initiative "Community Cup."

The tournament brings together young people from all five boroughs, and the growing popularity of soccer in the States is fueling participation in the city.

Alexa Navarro, 12, has been playing soccer since she was four.

"I love how you communicate with people you never played with before," — Alexa Navarro, soccer player

And most of the kids she's playing against at the Triborough Bridge Playground Sunday, she would never have the chance to meet if it weren't for the New York Soccer Initiative bringing them together.

From Jamaica Queens to Staten Island, the Soccer Initiative allows kids to play together for free, many of them relishing in the opportunity to rep their borough. Navarro told FOX 5 she believes her borough, Staten Island, is the best.

"I think the most important takeaway from this event is really understanding the power of sports," said Marcella Tillett, Executive Director of Mayor's Fund. "It is more than young people running around, getting sweaty, doing physical activity. That's important. But this is a reflection of community building."

That was the goal of Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who joined forces with New York City Football Club, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Adidas, and Etihad Airways to fund the program.

Fifty mini-pitches built in all five boroughs over five years cost about $3 million, paid for through a public-private partnership. The money, they would say, is worth it, if it means uniting the next generation of New Yorkers. And these New Yorkers, both boys and girls, from all backgrounds, were pretty good.

Navarro says that most the kids her age don't idolize American Football as much, but real futbol.

"Ever since the World Cup went on in October," Navarro said, "everybody just started to love playing soccer.

"Soccer is growing, it’s not going anywhere," said Bailee Eaglin, senior manager of community development at the NYC Football Club. "It’s going to be the biggest sport in 2026 we hope, especially in New York City. So, it's very exciting, it’s an amazing opportunity for us to connect and find way to make real impact through the sport."