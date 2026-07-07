Communities picking up the pieces after destructive storms hit tri-state area

The Brief The mayor of Paramus declared a state of emergency following severe neighborhood damage. The roof of a BJ’s Wholesale Club on Route 35 collapsed over the bakery section under the weight of intense rain. Flash flooding breached the lobby of the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, forced rescues for stranded motorists and pushed NJ Transit’s Montclair-Boonton Line onto a modified schedule.



A powerful storm left a trail of extensive destruction across New Jersey, forcing local officials to declare emergencies, triggering building collapses, and knocking out power to thousands of residents.

From flattened trees in Bergen County to severe flash flooding down the shore, utility crews and emergency responders are working around the clock to restore normalcy.

State of Emergency

What we know:

In Paramus, the damage was severe enough to prompt the mayor to officially declare a State of Emergency. Residential neighborhoods have been transformed into active recovery zones, with downed power lines and massive trees snapped like toothpicks.

On Engle Road, Morningside Road and Benton Road, the scene is much the same: giant trees have completely uprooted, crushing vehicles parked in driveways and slicing into the sides of residential homes.

"I heard everything happened within five minutes," said one Paramus resident, who returned to total darkness. "I couldn't even make it into my driveway because there was a tree down here and a tree down there... but we don't have any power."

The hum of emergency generators fills the air across the township, a stark reminder that power restoration remains a major hurdle for local utility teams. Officials warn that the cleanup will be a long process, with several blocks reportedly facing even worse conditions.

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Roof collapse

Dig deeper:

Further south, in Ocean Township, torrential downpours proved too heavy for commercial infrastructure. Video captured a terrifying moment on Route 35, where the roof over the bakery section of a BJ’s Wholesale Club completely caved in.

The footage showed a shopper desperately pushing a cart to safety as heavy debris rained down around him.

According to emergency officials, 27 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Two individuals were partially trapped under the initial rubble, but zero injuries were reported.

Drone footage revealed a massive gaping hole in the superstore’s roof, with solar panels and insulation scattered across the shopping floor.

Flash floods

Local perspective:

The sheer volume of water overwhelmed local drainage systems, causing widespread flash flooding. The Jersey Shore University Medical Center experienced flooding inside its Level 1 adult and pediatric trauma center and emergency department lobby. Hospital officials confirmed that patient care was completely unaffected, and normal medical operations have continued.

To combat the rising waters, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office deployed high-water rescue vehicles to pull stranded motorists from submerged cars. The response has turned into a massive multi-county effort.

Commuters are also facing the aftermath of the storm. NJ Transit reported that the Montclair-Boonton Line is operating on a modified weekday schedule due to storm-related disruptions. Travelers are advised to check for updates before heading out.

What you can do:

With more damage still being assessed, local officials urge residents to avoid downed power lines and stay clear of heavily impacted areas while cleanup crews continue their work.