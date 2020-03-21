Commissioner Shea: 177 NYPD officers test positive for coronavirus

According to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, 177 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Tuesday, March 24. 34 civilian members of the department have also tested positive.

America’s largest police force is dealing with a sudden spike in officers calling out sick. On Tuesday 2,774 police officers called out sick. That is more than 7 percent of the force.

“We will be moving resources around,” Shea said. “I usually get the question about d we have to extend tours? We’re not at that point yet, we have more than enough resources right now.”

Shea says that the NYPD is staggering work schedules, increasing cleaning of facilities and that there is a panel of doctors deciding who should stay home.

“What we do is when we get those calls to our sick desk on a case-by-case basis, we are reviewing the facts and making a determination. And we have put people out on quarantine when they are not symptomatic because of close contact,” Shea said.

However, the police union says that the NYPD has failed to provide adequate protective equipment for officers or cleaning supplies.

Shea says the department is good for now, but is readying full body protection for officers who may want it in the future.

As part of the response to the Coronavirus outbreak, the NYPD is continuing citywide patrols to monitor locations and educate members of the public on safe social distancing. Officers are continuing to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons and public spaces to remind individuals of the ban on congregating in public spaces and to practice social distancing. These patrols continue to demonstrate the incredible cooperation by New Yorkers in undertaking the shared responsibility of social distancing and stopping the spread of the virus.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, crime is down in New York City, but ambulance calls are up.