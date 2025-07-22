Over 70 Columbia students disciplined over anti-Israel protests

The Brief Columbia University disciplined over 70 students over their involvement in anti-Israel protests that took place on campus several months ago. The two "high-volume events" in question are the "disruption" of Butler Library in May and the encampment during Alumni Weekend in the spring of 2024. The sanctions from Butler Library range from probation and suspensions to expulsions and degree revocations.



What we know:

The two "high-volume events" in question are the "disruption" of Butler Library in May and the encampment during Alumni Weekend in the spring of 2024, according to a statement provided by a spokesperson from the university.

Columbia began an investigation into potential rules violations immediately after the incident at Butler Library.

On July 21, the University Judicial Board determined the findings and issued sanctions over the two events – the sanctions were determined by a panel of professors and administrators.

"The University Judicial Board held hearings, in which respondents had an opportunity to be heard and make their case, and then determined findings and issued sanctions approximately 10 weeks following the incident."

The sanctions from Butler Library range from probation and suspensions to expulsions and degree revocations. The university does not release individual disciplinary results of students.

The backstory:

The NYPD arrested at least 75 people after dozens of apparent pro-Palestinian protesters stormed Columbia University's Butler Library in May, disrupting students preparing for exams.

Columbia University officials condemned the disruption, stating it is unacceptable for individuals to interfere with academic activities.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said: "At the written request of Columbia University, the NYPD is entering the campus to remove individuals who are trespassing."

"As I've said repeatedly, New York City will always defend the right to peaceful protest, but we will never tolerate lawlessness. To our Jewish New Yorkers, especially the students at Columbia who feel threatened or unsafe attending class because of these events; know that your mayor stands with you and will always work to keep you safe," Adams said.