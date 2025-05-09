Over 65 Columbia University students suspended on interim basis

The Brief Columbia University has suspended over 65 students on an interim basis pending further investigation. The university has also barred 33 people from campus. These actions are in response to the takeover of Butler Library by pro-Palestinian protesters.



Columbia University has suspended over 65 students on an interim basis and barred 33 individuals from campus after pro-Palestinian protesters stormed Columbia University's Butler Library.

Students suspended

What we know:

"At this time, more than 65 Columbia students are on interim suspension pending further investigation," a spokesperson said.

These suspensions come days after the NYPD arrested at least 75 people for storming the main library during finals week, disrupting students preparing for their exams. Police entered the library after demonstrators took over part of the building, where they hung Palestinian flags and drew on walls and desks, including writing "Columbia Will Burn" on a glass case.

Columbia's response

Acting President Claire Shipman put out a separate statement on May 8. calling the takeover of the library "unacceptable."

"Disruptions to our academic activities will not be tolerated and are violations of our rules and policies; this is especially unacceptable while our students study and prepare for final exams," Shipman said.

Columbia also issued a statement that Butler Library is "restored and ready for use" post the demonstration.