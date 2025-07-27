Colombian Day Parade: List of streets closed in Queens on Sunday

Queens is about to get even more festive as the Colombian Day Parade marches through the streets on Sunday.

What we know:

The Colombian Day Parade will make its way down Northern Boulevard, from 69th Street to 89th Street, in Jackson Heights from noon to 3 p.m.

City officials announced that these streets will be closed at the discretion of the New York City Police Department:

Formation: 69th Street between Northern Boulevard and 35th Avenue

Route: Northern Boulevard between 69th Street and 87th Street

Dispersal: 87th Street between Northern Boulevard and 32nd Avenue

So, if you're driving in the area, be sure to check your route before you leave!