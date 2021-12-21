College instructor accused of faking COVID vaccine card to get job

article

A former college instructor who is accused of forging a COVID-19 vaccine card in order to get a full-time job with a college in Westchester County is facing a felony charge, according to authorities.

Authorities charged Sonya Tarter Wilson, 50, of Mount Vernon, with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

In early November, Wilson gave a copy of a COVID-19 vax card with her name and date of birth to Westchester Community College, which has a vaccination requirement, to get a permanent job there, the DA's office said. When college administrators asked her for the original card, Wilson admitted she'd changed the info on a family member's card, prosecutors said.

"The creation of fraudulent vaccination cards is a deceitful tactic that puts others at an increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19," Rocah said in a statement. "Individuals with relevant information about anyone possessing or selling fake or altered COVID-19 vaccination cards are encouraged to contact my office."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Wilson was arraigned on Tuesday in Greenburgh Town Court. She is due back in court in exactly a month.

An online directory for Westchester Community College shows that an instructor listed as "Sonya Tarter" recently taught a course on early childhood development and a seminar for first-year students.

FOX 5 NY wasn't able to locate contact information for Wilson.

Advertisement

If you have information about anyone "purchasing, in possession of or selling fake or forged vaccination cards," the District Attorney's Office wants to hear from you at 914-995-8477.