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Coca-Cola unveils limited-edition America250 cans for NY and NJ

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Published  April 8, 2026 2:49pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
America 250: Historic headlines from the New York Post

America 250: Historic headlines from the New York Post

New York Post columnist Jennifer Gould sits down with Good Day to go over some of the biggest headlines to mark America's 250.

The Brief

    • To celebrate America's 250th birthday, Coca-Cola is releasing a limited-edition lineup of mini-cans and bottles.
    • The cans will feature unique artwork for all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
    • Consumers can try to collect all 52 designs and scan the participating products to unlock various rewards.

NEW YORK CITY - Coca-Cola is adding a little extra pop to this year's Semiquincentennial celebrations!

What we know:

The beverage company is releasing a limited edition lineup of state-specific cans to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Each mini-can will feature a design unique to all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

The Empire State Building appears on the New York can, while a lighthouse shows up on New Jersey's can.

The America250 artwork will appear on regular Coke, Coke Zero and Diet Coke mini-cans, according to USA Today. Coca-Cola bottles will also feature limited-edition America250 packaging.

What's next:

The limited-edition cans will be available at major retailers, including Walmart and Target, nationwide this month.

Related

America250: Event guide for Philadelphia, NYC and DC
article

America250: Event guide for Philadelphia, NYC and DC

If you live in the Northeast, or plan to visit, here are some America 250 happening around Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C.

What you can do:

This new line of America250 cans presents a brand-new opportunity for collectors to find all 52 cans!

You can also scan all participating products to unlock prizes and rewards, including the chance to win a new Jeep.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Coca-Cola and USA Today.

New York CityNew JerseyAmerica 250