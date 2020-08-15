Coast Guard frees turtle from fishing line off NJ coast

A US Coast Guard crew freed a sea turtle that was entangled in fishing trap line off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a call from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, who reported the turtle was entangled in a fishing trap line.

A Coast Guard crew aboard the cutter Shearwater headed to the scene and saw sharks encircling the turtle, so a team in a small boat was sent to circle the ailing animal until the sharks dispersed. Officials said crew members then cautiously approached the turtle and cut it free.

"This was the proudest day I've had on this cutter," said Master Chief Petty Officer Anthony Martinez, Officer in Charge of the Shearwater. "Everybody on the crew rallied around and worked together, and we were able to save that turtle."

