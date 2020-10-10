Climate activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden

article

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a tweet on Saturday.

“I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that,” Thunberg said.

“Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden,” she tweeted.

The 17-year-old from Sweden became internationally known for leading climate strikes across the globe.

She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and drew the ire of President Donald Trump when she was recognized as Time’s Person of the Year.

President Trump’s administration began withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement last year, which saw nearly 200 nations agree to curb emissions of greenhouse gases to help fight climate change.