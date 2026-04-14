Tractor-trailer still lodged in Clifton business more than day after Route 3 crash
CLIFTON, N.J. - A day after a tractor-trailer slammed into a business in Clifton, crews are still working to safely remove the truck.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tractor-trailer crashes into business on Route 3 in Clifton
Tractor-trailer crash
The backstory:
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 13, just off Route 3 in Clifton, near the Passaic Avenue exit ramp. The tractor-trailer appeared to have driven off the road, smashing into a limousine business.
The driver was trapped inside. First responders extricated the driver and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
‘No definitive timeline’
What they're saying:
As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, the truck was still lodged in the building. Clifton Police called it "a very complex situation," and said that "there is no definitive timeframe" for pulling the truck out.
Officials said that engineers are working to stabilize the building. The crash took out an entire corner of the building. Before crews can remove the truck, the building must be properly supported.
"The priority is getting this right," Clifton PD said.
The Passaic Avenue exit ramp on Route 3's eastbound lanes remains closed, though Route 3 is open in both directions.
What we don't know:
Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Clifton Police Department and previous FOX 5 NY reports.