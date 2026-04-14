Tractor-trailer still lodged in Clifton business more than day after Route 3 crash

The Brief More than a day after a tractor-trailer crashed into a business off of Route 3 in Clifton, the truck remains lodged in the building. The driver was injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the truck. The Passaic Avenue exit ramp remains closed, and police said there's "no definitive timeline" for crews to pull the truck out.



A day after a tractor-trailer slammed into a business in Clifton, crews are still working to safely remove the truck.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tractor-trailer crashes into business on Route 3 in Clifton

Tractor-trailer crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 13, just off Route 3 in Clifton, near the Passaic Avenue exit ramp. The tractor-trailer appeared to have driven off the road, smashing into a limousine business.

The driver was trapped inside. First responders extricated the driver and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

‘No definitive timeline’

What they're saying:

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, the truck was still lodged in the building. Clifton Police called it "a very complex situation," and said that "there is no definitive timeframe" for pulling the truck out.

Officials said that engineers are working to stabilize the building. The crash took out an entire corner of the building. Before crews can remove the truck, the building must be properly supported.

"The priority is getting this right," Clifton PD said.

The Passaic Avenue exit ramp on Route 3's eastbound lanes remains closed, though Route 3 is open in both directions.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.