Clifton business partially collapses after tractor-trailer crashes into it

The Brief A building in Clifton, New Jersey has partially collapsed over a day after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. The driver was injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the truck. The Passaic Avenue exit ramp remains closed, and police said there's "no definitive timeline" for crews to pull the truck out.



A building in Clifton, New Jersey has partially collapsed over a day after a tractor-trailer crashed into it.

Tractor-trailer crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 13, just off Route 3 in Clifton, near the Passaic Avenue exit ramp. The tractor-trailer appeared to have driven off the road, smashing into a limousine business.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators appears to show the truck did not slow down before impact, and officials are investigating whether the driver may have fallen asleep.

The driver was trapped inside. First responders extricated the driver and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials later confirmed the driver was removed on a stretcher and is expected to recover.

‘No definitive timeline’

What they're saying:

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, the truck was still lodged in the building. Clifton Police called it "a very complex situation," and said that "there is no definitive timeframe" for pulling the truck out.

Crews also attempted to use a cable to remove the tractor-trailer, but the chain reportedly snapped during the effort, causing a fire response on scene.

Officials said that engineers are working to stabilize the building. The crash took out an entire corner of the building. Before crews can remove the truck, the building must be properly supported.

"The priority is getting this right," Clifton PD said. Fire officials also said they had staged equipment on scene due to prior similar incidents involving tractor-trailers striking buildings, which allowed a rapid emergency response when the crash occurred.

The Passaic Avenue exit ramp on Route 3's eastbound lanes remains closed, though Route 3 is open in both directions.

Additional surrounding roads, including nearby local streets such as Mosaic Avenue, have also experienced closures due to the ongoing emergency response.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.