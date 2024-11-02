Mayor Adams declares citywide drought watch as NYC faces historic dry conditions

In response to a historic lack of rainfall, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have issued a citywide drought watch. October marked the driest on record, leading to minimal inflow to replenish the city’s reservoirs, DEP Commissioner Aggarwala noted, urging city agencies and residents to conserve water.

Mayor Adams called on New Yorkers to conserve water, saying that early action can help keep parks green and pools filled by summer.

The drought watch, the first of three water conservation levels, aims to slow the depletion of city reservoirs and prevent more severe shortages.

How to prepare and conserve water:

Report leaks: Open fire hydrants waste over 1,000 gallons per minute. Call 311 to report them.

Toilet usage: Avoid unnecessary flushes; toilets account for nearly 30% of household water use.

Shorter showers: Aim for 5-7 minutes, saving up to 15 gallons compared to a bath.

Turn off taps: Don’t run water while shaving or brushing teeth.

Fix leaks: A dripping faucet can waste over 3,000 gallons annually.

Full loads only: Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full.

Use water-saving fixtures: Install low-flow toilets and showerheads.

Sweep, don’t wash: Clean driveways and sidewalks with a broom instead of a hose.

For additional conservation tips, visit DEP's Water Savings Tips website.

As the city navigates ongoing repairs to the Delaware Aqueduct, conserving water is more critical than ever to maintain reservoir levels and support nearly 10 million residents relying on this vital resource.