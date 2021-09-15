City Harvest High Holidays food drive seeks Kosher items

City Harvest's annual High Holidays Food Drive is underway. Kosher food donations are being collected to ensure that New Yorkers who are observing can do so without the fear of being hungry.

City Harvest donations manager Ellen Granger said the coronavirus pandemic heightened the problem of kosher food insecurity that was already present within New York's Jewish community.

"During the pandemic, a lot of families were visiting food pantries or soup kitchens for the very first time in their whole lives," Granger said. "So it's just a very large group of people that have been impacted."

City Harvest needs nonperishable Kosher foods items, such as juice boxes, canned fish, peanut butter, and challah bread. The lobby of the 92nd Street Y (1395 Lexington Ave., New York, N.Y.) has a public drop-off site behind the security guard station.

Advertisement