City Council proposes bill to extend smoking ban near NYC Parks

The New York Post reports that Queens democrat Sandra Ung introduced a bill last week to make it illegal to smoke on a sidewalk or bench near a city park or playground.

Now it is already illegal to smoke in parks thanks to a 2011 law.

This new law would expand the no-smoking zone to any sidewalk that abuts a park or playground.

The bill is facing criticism as Brooklyn councilman Kalman Yeger told the Post that open drug use in city parks is more of a pressing issue.

At this time, there is no word on who would enforce this ban, if approved.

"Me personally, if I'm going out, I don't think it's a nuisance to me as long as they're not doing it," a pedestrian said.

"The public park, people should be able to smoke there. There should be a designated area. You can make an area," another pedestrian added.

If the ban is approved, the first offense would be a $50 fine and then $200.