Chipotle giveaway: Meditate and exercise for free guacamole

article

Who doesn’t love free guacamole?

Chipotle hopes to help fans maintain their healthy lifestyles and New Year’s resolutions with the franchise's new augmented reality lens in partnership with Snapchat.

Beginning Jan. 13 (also known as "quitter’s day," according to Chipotle), fans can access the AR lens on their Snapchat accounts. Those who complete the challenge can get free guacamole on their next Chipotle purchase.

Chipotle will give away 10,000 free guac promos a day to participants until Jan. 23. Approximately 100,000 will be given away once the challenge ends.

Here’s how it works

Once fans access the AR lens through their Snapchat accounts, the AR lens will prompt them to exercise and meditate. If successfully completed, the user will get a free promo code for a free small side or topping of guac.

FILE - Three of Chipotle’s seven new Lifestyle Bowls. (Chipotle)

The company also announced it has launched seven new Lifestyle Bowls inspired by Millennials and Gen Z that will not only encourage better eating habits but better lifestyle habits as well.

The seven new bowls feature ingredients that better align with what Millennials and Gen Z define as healthy, according to a company news release.

"According to a recent trend report, 76% of 13 to 39-year-olds agree wellness can be anything that makes you feel good, and 90% of young people believe wellness looks different for everyone," Chipotle said.

"We created seven new Lifestyle Bowls that embrace Gen Z and Millennials' modern interpretation of wellbeing," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle. "We're making new year's resolutions fun by gamifying the experience and offering balanced meals made with real ingredients that you feel good eating."

The seven new bowls include:

Balanced Macros Bowl: Light white rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guac, extra romaine lettuce (61g carbs, 45g protein, 33g fat)

Veggie Full Bowl: White rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac

Wholesome Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guac

Grain Freedom Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomato salsa, sour cream, cheese

High Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce

Plant-Powered Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, white rice, sofritas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac

Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 chicken, 1/2 sofritas, supergreens lettuce blend, white rice, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream

This story was reported from Los Angeles.