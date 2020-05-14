Chinx's widow joins COVID-19 fight

It’s been five years since the rapper Lionel Pickens, known by his stage name “Chinx” was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Jamaica, Queens. Now, his widow, Janelli Caceres-Pickens is still fighting for justice and on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.

Caceres-Pickens fought tirelessly for answers after Chinx’s death, and after two and a half years of investigation, the NYPD arrested Quincy Homere and Jemar Hill for Chinx’s murder. Detectives say that jealousy was the motive for the slaying and Caceres-Pickens has been in the courtroom every step of the way to make sure the pair see justice.

“We’ve been going through this process for so long, it doesn’t feel like five years, it still feels fresh, it still feels like it just happened,” Caceres Pickens said. “It’s a lot.”

Since their arrest, the suspects have been behind bars on unrelated cases which must be resolved before the Chinx murder trial can move forward. No matter how long it takes, however, Caceres Pickens says she is determined to see it through to the end until justice is done.