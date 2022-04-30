Chinatown homeless shelter plans shelved after community pushback

After community pushback, New York City is scrapping one of the four planned homeless shelters set to go up in and around Chinatown over fears of violence and other problems.

The shelter in question is one that would have gone up at 47 Madison Street, a location that has seen protesters gather outside in opposition.

It would have housed 49 men in total.

The move from the city comes just two days after a community board in another part of Chinatown voted for a resolution opposing another shelter planned for Grand Street. However, the shelter at that location is still set to go forward.

The Grand Street site would turn a former hotel into a shelter for 50 men. However, residents living nearby say there are six preschools and daycares within a thousand feet of the site.

It is also less than a block from where Christina Yuna Lee was brutally murdered in her apartment, when a suspect, said to be a homeless man, followed her into her apartment.

Community activists say the Madison Street shelter getting scrapped is a step in the right direction and they applaud the city for listening, but also say 231 Grand Street is a much more immediate concern.

FOX 5 NY asked Mayor Eric Adams' office if they are considering scrapping any of the three other planned shelters, but did not receive a response.