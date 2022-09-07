Video: Chimp escapes Ukraine zoo, wanders around city

It was quite a site after a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The primate was seen leisurely roaming around the city's central Svobody Square after its Monday escape.

The chimp ran over and knocked down a keeper trying to capture it.

Thanks in part to some rain, the keeper was eventually able to recapture the chimp and return it to the facility - but it took some time.

After at least one failed maneuver, a drenching rain encouraged the animal to put on the keeper's rain jacket - and engage in a hug that proved its downfall.

The pair reportedly returned to the zoo on a bicycle.