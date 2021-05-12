Children to start getting COVID vaccine

More than 35 percent of U.S. adults are now fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Children as young as 12 now have the opportunity to get Pfizer's shot.

The CDC is officially recommending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in children.

The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously Wednesday that the shot is safe and effective in children between the ages of 12 and 15.

"As a doctor and a parent myself, there's nothing more important to me than the safety of my child and what I would say is vaccination is a part of how you would protect your child," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi.

Newly eligible kids won't need an appointment and can walk into a vaccine site as early as Thursday. They just have to make sure that specific site is giving out Pfizer.

Experts say that teens and children have become a source of the spread of the coronavirus.

President Biden says he welcomes the CDC's decision noting that more than 17 million more Americans are now eligible to get jabbed.

