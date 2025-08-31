Child trapped in house fire jumps into arms of NJ officer

article

The Brief A boy was rescued from a house fire in Asbury Park last week. He was trapped on the second floor, and jumped into an officer's arms. Officials say this is the second child rescued from a house fire in the area in about a year.



A devastating blaze engulfed a home in Asbury Park last week, but the heroic actions of local police officers kept a child safe.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Prospect Avenue on Monday morning.

They arrived to find flames erupting from the home as black smoke billowed above.

Bodycam video shows police officers running to the back of the house to find a child trapped on the second floor, desperately yelling for him to jump.

The boy leaped to safety from the window into one of the officer's arms.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the boy's condition, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has also yet to be released.

Dig deeper:

Officials say this is the second child rescued from a house fire in Asbury Park in just over a year.