Child killed when rocket hits neighborhood near Kabul airport

A child was killed Sunday when a rocket struck a neighborhood northwest of Kabul’s airport, according to an Afghan police chief.

This comes just days after an Islamic State group affiliate known as ISIS-K conducted a suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

According to the Associated Press, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. But President Joe Biden said Saturday U.S. commanders informed him an attack was "highly likely" within the next 24-36 hours.

The rocket struck Kabul's Khuwja Bughra neighborhood, said Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name. Video obtained by The Associated Press in the aftermath of the attack showed smoke rising from building at the site around half a mile from the airport.

