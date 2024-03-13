Expand / Collapse search

8-year-old boy killed, older brother injured after being struck by vehicle in Queens

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
7:46PM
East Elmhurst
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - An 8-year-old boy is dead, and his older brother has been injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near 100th Street and 31st Avenue in East Elmhurst.

Police say a 52-year-old man was behind the wheel of a vehicle when he sped into an intersection to make a left turn and struck the boys and their mother in the crosswalk. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 8-year-old unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 10-year-old boy, was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. 

Charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle. 

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. 