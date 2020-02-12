Chef Mauro Colagreco of Mirazur hosts exclusive pop-up event in NYC

New York Fashion Week draws designers and models from all over the world. And the chef behind the best restaurant in the world also came in town for an exclusive event.

Italian-Argentine Mauro Colagreco is the owner of Mirazur, located in Menton, along the French Rivera. Mirazur was voted 2019's World's Best Restaurant and has earned three Michelin stars—the culinary world's highest honor.

"New York is a fantastic city. I love the city I come here often," Chef Colagreco said. "But this is one of the first times I cook dishes from Mirazur in town."

For three days through Wednesday, Chef Colagreco presents a nine-course meal featuring his signature dishes at the restaurant at Spring Place, a luxury shared workspace in Tribeca. The price tag is $650 per ticket for nonmembers of Spring Place.