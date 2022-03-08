Central Park brush fires appear to be arson

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Several small brush fires broke out in Central Park's North Woods, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Ross Kenneth Urken @RossKUrken via Twitter)

Firefighters had to put out brush fires in Manhattan, of all places. Emergency crews responded to three fires in Central Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Twitter user Ross Kenneth Urken, a journalist, posted several photos from the park showing flames, smoke, an ambulance, an FDNY truck, and an NYPD van.

The "numerous brush fires" were reported at about 1:20 p.m. in the North Woods area of the park, which is near 110th Street, the FDNY said. So far, no one was reported hurt.

Police were looking for a man who was believed to be setting them. He was described as white, wearing green pants, and a black hooded shirt.

At 3:01 p.m., the FDNY's automated alert system tweeted that the fires were under control.

Advertisement

This is a developing story; please refresh for updates.