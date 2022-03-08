Central Park brush fires appear to be arson
Several small brush fires broke out in Central Park's North Woods, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Ross Kenneth Urken @RossKUrken via Twitter)
NEW YORK - Firefighters had to put out brush fires in Manhattan, of all places. Emergency crews responded to three fires in Central Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Twitter user Ross Kenneth Urken, a journalist, posted several photos from the park showing flames, smoke, an ambulance, an FDNY truck, and an NYPD van.
The "numerous brush fires" were reported at about 1:20 p.m. in the North Woods area of the park, which is near 110th Street, the FDNY said. So far, no one was reported hurt.
Police were looking for a man who was believed to be setting them. He was described as white, wearing green pants, and a black hooded shirt.
At 3:01 p.m., the FDNY's automated alert system tweeted that the fires were under control.
This is a developing story; please refresh for updates.