Expand / Collapse search

Central Park brush fires appear to be arson

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 3:53PM
Central Park
FOX 5 NY
Image 1 of 4

Several small brush fires broke out in Central Park's North Woods, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Ross Kenneth Urken @RossKUrken via Twitter)

NEW YORK - Firefighters had to put out brush fires in Manhattan, of all places. Emergency crews responded to three fires in Central Park on Tuesday afternoon. 

Twitter user Ross Kenneth Urken, a journalist, posted several photos from the park showing flames, smoke, an ambulance, an FDNY truck, and an NYPD van.

The "numerous brush fires" were reported at about 1:20 p.m. in the North Woods area of the park, which is near 110th Street, the FDNY said. So far, no one was reported hurt.

Police were looking for a man who was believed to be setting them.  He was described as white, wearing green pants, and a black hooded shirt.

At 3:01 p.m., the FDNY's automated alert system tweeted that the fires were under control.

This is a developing story; please refresh for updates.