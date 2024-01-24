Celebrity bald eagle 'Rover' returns to Central Park

article

A bald eagle known as "Rover" was spotted in the skies over Central Park on Monday.

Rover was spotted near the Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, having been last seen hunting gulls there in January 2022.

The celebrity raptor's return was announced by the X account Manhattan Bird Alert, run by David Barrett.

Bald eagles are not difficult to spot in and around New York City. Some have nested on Staten Island, while others can be seen fishing in the Hudson River.

"What’s interesting about Rover is that he comes to the reservoir to hunt, that’s a rare thing," Barrett said. "An eagle flying anywhere in New York City, that’s a common thing."

Bald eagles once nearly went extinct in the 1970s but saw their numbers bounce back after conservation efforts, including a ban on the pesticide DDT.

And if you're wondering if there's any chance Rover could run into New York City's other avian celebrity, Flaco, Barrett says don't get your hopes up.

"I think of these two as, Flaco, the ruler of the night, and Rover, the ruler of the day. So they’re on completely different schedules," Barrett said.