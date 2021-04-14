CDC advisory panel to hold emergency meeting Wednesday over J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel will meet Wednesday to discuss reports of rare but severe blood clots among a handful of people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to review data on six cases of clotting in the United States. All cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, who experienced symptoms roughly six to 13 days after getting the shot. Officials said one of the patients had died and another was in critical condition.

Nearly 7 million J&J doses have been administered in the U.S. with the vast majority experiencing no or mild side effects. But as a result of the reports and "out of an abundance of caution," the CDC and Food and Drug Administration recommended a "pause" in using the single-dose J&J vaccine while officials review the clotting cases.

The ACIP will convene at 1:30 p.m. ET for a three-hour meeting, which will be open to the public. Its findings will help determine how the country should move forward with the J&J shot, a vaccine that is part of the much-needed supply in the race to vaccinate as many people as possible against the rapidly spreading coronavirus variants.

Regulators on Tuesday said the pause is also to help educate medical professionals about identifying and treating the rare blood clots. The clot was observed along with reduced platelet counts, making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous."

Officials stressed in a media briefing that pausing the J&J vaccine is a recommendation — not a mandate — and that it is recommended out of an extreme abundance of caution.

"These events appear to be extremely rare, however, COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government and we take all reports of adverse events following vaccination very seriously," said Janet Woodcock, the Acting FDA Commissioner.

FILE - A Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vial and box is seen at a vaccination site in a file image. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a statement, J&J said it would pause its ongoing vaccine trial as a result of the reports.

"The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority," the drugmaker said in part. "We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine."

"In addition, we have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe and pause vaccinations in all Janssen COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials while we update guidance for investigators and participants," the statement continued.

Janssen is J&J’s vaccine division.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the pause of J&J's vaccine "really doesn't mean anything" about the effectiveness of the shot for the people who have already received it. Fauci also noted the more than 120 million Americans who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — the vast majority receiving either Pfizer's or Moderna’s shots — are healthy and called the J&J blood clot news a "really rare event."

"There have been no red flag signals from those. So you’re talking about tens and tens and tens of millions of people who have received vaccines with no adverse effect," Fauci said during a White House press briefing. "If you look at what we know so far, there have been six out of the 6.8 million doses, which is less than one in a million."

CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat said authorities have not seen similar reports of clots after use of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and that people should continue to get vaccinated with those shots.

COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zeints said the U.S. has enough supply of both Pfizer and Moderna to stay on track for all Americans who want to get vaccinated by May 31 to do so. Zients added that the country is also well on pace to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of 200 million shots administered by his 100th day in office later this month.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.