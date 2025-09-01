Catamaran fled after crashing into party boat in East River, injuring 11 people: police

The Brief A boat crash left 11 people injured in the East River on Sunday. Police say one of the boats took off after the crash. Passengers say the boat came towards them at full speed.



Nearly a dozen people were injured when two boats collided in the East River over Labor Day weekend, and now police are looking for the boat they say fled the scene.

What we know:

Police say a man operating a catamaran hit a party boat in the East River at 25th Street just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while 10 other people suffered minor injuries.

The party boat remained at the scene, but police say the catamaran took off after the crash.

What they're saying:

People on the party boat said they expected the catamaran to make a turn, but it never did.

"I saw this boat coming straight ahead, full speed and everything," one passenger said.

"He hit it hard," another passenger said.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and police are still looking for the operator of the catamaran.

An investigation is ongoing.