Car crashes into house on Long Island; driver charged

The residents of a home in Farmingdale are picking up the pieces after a scary and surreal morning when a car crashed through a guardrail, shot up into the air, flipped over, and slammed into the first floor of their house.

The driver initially fled the crash, police said, but officers soon caught and arrested him.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to the house and pieces of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf sticking out of the debris.

Homeowner Steve Laiosa told FOX 5 NY that smoke filled the house so he, his wife, and stepson ran out the back door. He said his family is thankful the car hit the first floor and didn't kill anyone.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Astoria, Queens, was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Authorities charged the driver with fourth-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an incident. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in court in late September.