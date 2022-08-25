3 people flee scene of fatal crash near Yankee Stadium, cops say

article

Police are looking for three people who fled the scene of a fatal vehicle crash next to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Thursday morning.

A BMW X6 traveling west on East 161st Street crashed into Mitsubishi Outlander heading south on River Avenue in the Concourse section at about 5:15 a.m., the NYPD said.

The driver and two passengers got out of the BMW and took off on foot, police said.

A 69-year-old woman who was driving the Mitsubishi was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she died, New York City police said.

Video from SkyFOX and from the ground shows that both vehicles were severely damaged.

The NYPD is investigating.