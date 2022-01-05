Capitol Riot: Events planned to mark January 6 anniversary

January 6 marks one year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Below is a list of events in D.C. that will mark the anniversary of the attack:

9 a.m. - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks focused on sustaining democracy as he faces calls to use his presidential powers to push voting rights legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris will also give a speech.

READ MORE: Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

12 p.m. - Prayer, the pledge, a statement from the Chair and a "Moment of Silence" will be held on the House Floor.

2 p.m. - Lawmakers will share their experiences and perspectives on what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Capitol Riot: A look back on year since January 6 insurrection

4:45 p.m. - A candlelight vigil will be held near the U.S. Capitol.

5:30 p.m. - Lawmakers will hold a prayer vigil on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

6 p.m. - Far-right group Look Ahead America will be organizing at the D.C. Jail where about 40 "January Sixers," or people accused of participating in the Capitol Riot, are currently being held.

Advertisement