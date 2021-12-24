Expand / Collapse search

Canadian territory orders full lockdown over rising COVID cases

A transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the United States. Note the crown-like spikes on the outer edge of the virus, hence the term "coron

IQALUIT, Nunavut - The Nunavut Territory of Canada has ordered an immediate "circuit-breaker" lockdown over rising COVID-19 cases in various communities.

The government says all indoor gatherings are banned and all non-essential businesses are to close.

Libraries, gyms, arenas and churches must also close.

Visitors are no longer allowed in long-term care homes and elders' facilities.

The territory is reporting five new active infections in several communities and chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the spread needs to be limited immediately.

Nunavut is a vast but sparsely populated area of Northern Canada that rivals Greenland in size but only has around 40,000 residents.