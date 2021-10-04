Ambassador Bridge closed in both directions as Canadian police investigate possible explosives found

Police in Windsor, Ontario, are investigating possible explosives found near the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge and have closed the bridge in both directions.

According to the Windsor Police Department, officers are on scene near the Ambassador Bridge and the area has been evacuated after possible explosives were found.

The bridge was originally shut down for traffic incoming into Canada but later closed traffic heading into the U.S. as well.

Drivers on the Canadian side urged to avoid the area as the explosive disposal unit is investigating.

Meanwhile, on the U.S. side of the bridge, Michigan State Police advise that traffic will start backing up on both I-96 and I-75 because of the closure and drivers should avoid the areas.