Canadian lawmaker caught nude during video meeting

A Canadian lawmaker has apologized after he appeared naked during a video meeting.

William Amos, who represents parts of Quebec, said his video camera accidentally turned on Wednesday while he was changing into his work clothes after going for a jog.

"I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction," said Amos.

A screenshot shared by journalist Christopher Nardi shows Amos standing behind a desk and between the Quebec and Canadian flags. A mobile phone in his hand appears to be covering his private parts.

"It was an honest mistake. It won't happen again," wrote Amos online.

