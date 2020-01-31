Can you get coronavirus from items shipping from China?

article

If you’re afraid of getting coronavirus from packages shipped from China, don’t be.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is typically spread through the air by coughing and sneezing. It can also be transmitted through close personal contact and can be spread by touching an object or surface with the virus on it before touching the face.

While it is currently unclear how long the virus can live on surfaces, the CDC says that there is a very low chance of spreading the virus through the mail. That’s because it typically takes a few days before a package from China reaches the United States, and in that time the package goes through various different temperatures.

The CDC says that there is a very low risk of spread from products or packaging, and says there is no evidence to support transmission of the virus through imported goods.